South Africa

Residents shut down town over power cuts

04 January 2018 - 10:46 By Asanda Nini
Traffic in Aliwal North on 3 January 2018 as residents protest the newly amalgamated Walter Sisulu municipality which has failed to settle a R141-million Eskom bill.
Traffic in Aliwal North on 3 January 2018 as residents protest the newly amalgamated Walter Sisulu municipality which has failed to settle a R141-million Eskom bill.
Image: Aliwal North‏ @AliwalNorth Follow Follow @AliwalNorth

Homeward-bound holidaymakers have found themselves victimised and trapped in the middle of an acrid fight between the community and the municipality in Aliwal North.

In a disaster for Eastern Cape tourism‚ which relies heavily on festive season visitors from the north‚ protesters from Aliwal North have played cat-and-mouse with the authorities for the last three weeks.

Traffic snaked for 6km at Aliwal North on Wednesday.

Members of the community have been blockading the critical N6‚ and despite being chased off and the road cleared‚ they have returned to cause havoc for perplexed travellers.

Pictures on social media show cars jammed up along the N6 and lined up across the famous Hertzog Bridge over the Orange River‚ which marks the boundary between the Eastern Cape and the Free State at Aliwal North.

Authorities said the trouble on the N6 was expected to continue this week.

At the centre of the row is the failure of the newly amalgamated Walter Sisulu municipality to settle its R141-million bill with Eskom‚ which has been turning Aliwal North and Steynsburg’s power on and off every day since mid-December.

-Read the full story at the Daily Dispatch

READ MORE

Aliwal North electricity protesters bring N6 holiday traffic to a halt

Holidaymakers heading back home got stuck on the N6 when Aliwal North protesters closed the route on Wednesday.
News
1 day ago

Aliwal North residents protest over power cuts‚ unpaid R115m municipality bill

Residents of Aliwal North and Steynsburg in Walter Sisulu municipality brought Aliwal North to a standstill today‚ protesting against power cuts in ...
News
13 days ago

N6 near Aliwal North blocked by protesting residents

A service delivery protest led to disruptions on the N6‚ blocking the road leading in and out of Aliwal North in the Eastern Cape on Friday.
News
13 days ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. WATCH | At least 20 dead in horror train crash‚ number expected to rise South Africa
  2. Shosholoza Meyl passenger 'felt the impact' South Africa
  3. Cape Winelands farms evacuated due to sulphuric acid spill South Africa
  4. Tearful bride-to-be cries her way to safety South Africa
  5. IEB matric results are out: check yours now South Africa

Latest Videos

Tributes pour in for Yizo Yizo actor Jabu Kubheka
Dumisani Masilela's wife breaks down at husband's grave
X