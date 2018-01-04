Shosholoza Meyl train derails near Kroonstad
A Shosholoza Meyl train derailed near Kroonstad in the Free State on Thursday morning.
A video posted on Twitter showed several train cars on fire.
Emergency services are on the scene where a passenger train burst into flames after colliding with a truck between Hennenman and Kroonstad in the Free State. Multiple injuries reported. Video: Supplied #sabcnews pic.twitter.com/ZJC2DUdjXd— Jamaine Krige (@jour_maine) January 4, 2018
It is unclear how many passengers were injured.
The train was en route from Port Elizabeth to Johannesburg.
Free State - #TrainCrash Shosholoza Train: the scene outside Kroonstad @SiphoTowa pic.twitter.com/QbKGHh7vcJ— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) January 4, 2018
Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) executive Mthura Swarts could not confirm details of the incident‚ but confirmed it was a Shosholoza Meyl train that was involved.
This is a developing story.
