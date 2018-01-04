South Africa

Shosholoza Meyl train derails near Kroonstad

04 January 2018 - 11:13 By Kyle Cowan
Image: Chuck Coker (Flickr)

A Shosholoza Meyl train derailed near Kroonstad in the Free State on Thursday morning.

A video posted on Twitter showed several train cars on fire.

It is unclear how many passengers were injured.

The train was en route from Port Elizabeth to Johannesburg.

Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa (Prasa) executive Mthura Swarts could not confirm details of the incident‚ but confirmed it was a Shosholoza Meyl train that was involved.

This is a developing story.

 

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. WATCH | At least 20 dead in horror train crash‚ number expected to rise South Africa
  2. Shosholoza Meyl passenger 'felt the impact' South Africa
  3. Cape Winelands farms evacuated due to sulphuric acid spill South Africa
  4. Tearful bride-to-be cries her way to safety South Africa
  5. IEB matric results are out: check yours now South Africa

Latest Videos

Tributes pour in for Yizo Yizo actor Jabu Kubheka
Dumisani Masilela's wife breaks down at husband's grave
X