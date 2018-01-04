Suspect arrested after breaking into Port Elizabeth bank

A burglary suspect who broke through a Port Elizabeth bank’s front door on Wednesday night – punching through the glass with his hands – was arrested just an hour later.

The 23-year-old had allegedly stolen just a computer monitor.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the suspect shattered the front door of the Absa Bank in Govan Mbeki Avenue‚ North End‚ around 11pm.

She said police were immediately alerted when the bank’s security systems picked up movement inside.

“The K9 Unit responded to the scene but on arrival the man had already fled. Traces of blood were found inside the bank after the suspect injured himself the burglary‚” Naidu said.