South Africa

Suspect arrested after breaking into Port Elizabeth bank

04 January 2018 - 10:18 By Gareth Wilson
A 23-year-old burglary suspect broke through a Port Elizabeth bank’s front door on Wednesday night. File photo.
A 23-year-old burglary suspect broke through a Port Elizabeth bank’s front door on Wednesday night. File photo.
Image: Wikimedia Commons

A burglary suspect who broke through a Port Elizabeth bank’s front door on Wednesday night – punching through the glass with his hands – was arrested just an hour later.

The 23-year-old had allegedly stolen just a computer monitor.

Police spokeswoman Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the suspect shattered the front door of the Absa Bank in Govan Mbeki Avenue‚ North End‚ around 11pm.

She said police were immediately alerted when the bank’s security systems picked up movement inside.

“The K9 Unit responded to the scene but on arrival the man had already fled. Traces of blood were found inside the bank after the suspect injured himself the burglary‚” Naidu said.

Cop names colleagues 'under influence of Cape Town gangsters'

A senior Cape Town police officer named three high-ranking colleagues on Tuesday who he said are “under the influence” of the alleged gangster ...
News
1 day ago

“The CCTV footage was then viewed by the bank’s off-site monitoring company who relayed a description of the suspect to police. Cameras show the suspect running inside‚ grabbing a computer screen and fleeing.

“The outside cameras showed the man running into a nearby side street.”

Naidu said the suspect was found walking in Middle Street‚ around the corner‚ within an hour of the burglary.

“His hands were cut and the computer monitor was under his arm. He did not attempt to run when he realised he was caught.”

The suspect is expected to appear in the Port Elizabeth Magistrate’s Court on a charge of burglary on Friday.

- HeraldLIVE

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. About 100 injured as Shosholoza train derails: paramedics South Africa
  2. Shosholoza Meyl train derails near Kroonstad South Africa
  3. Residents shut down town over power cuts South Africa
  4. Crooks snatch R14m bottle of vodka World
  5. IEB matric results are out: check yours now South Africa

Latest Videos

Tributes pour in for Yizo Yizo actor Jabu Kubheka
Dumisani Masilela's wife breaks down at husband's grave
X