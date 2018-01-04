South Africa

Train crash death toll rises

04 January 2018 - 16:02 By Estelle Ellis
Passengers from the Shosholoza Meyl train that caught alight after colliding with a car and a truck at the Jeneva Level Crossing, rush to get help for an injured child passenger.
Passengers from the Shosholoza Meyl train that caught alight after colliding with a car and a truck at the Jeneva Level Crossing, rush to get help for an injured child passenger.
Image: Simphiwe Nkwali

The death toll in Thursday morning’s fiery Free State train crash has risen to at least 20‚ with emergency officials still searching the wreckage for more bodies.

Free State health department spokesman Mondli Mvambi confirmed that at least 20 bodies had been recovered.

“This number will increase because the passengers in three carriages have burnt beyond recognition. The search and rescue operation in these carriages is still ongoing‚” he said.

Four people have died after a Shosholoza Meyl train collided with a truck and a car on Thursday.

There have been conflicting reports about the death toll from the scene‚ with some putting the confirmed number so far at around 12.

The Shosholoza Meyl train derailed and caught alight after colliding with a car and a truck at the Jeneva Level Crossing between Henneman and Kroonstad in the Free State at about 9am on Thursday.

“The untimely crossing of a truck at the level crossing has resulted in the derailment of seven coaches‚” Shosholoza Meyl spokeswoman Daisy Daniels said.

Shosholoza Meyl passenger 'felt the impact'

A Port Elizabeth man who was travelling to Johannesburg to visit his son and grandson has described the moment a passenger train collided with two ...
News
4 hours ago

“One of them is a power car which helps generate power in the train. The power car caught fire which crossed over to the next coach.”

Daniels said there were 429 passengers on board. She said more than 180 of them were injured.

“There’s an ongoing search for other passengers who might be trapped in the derailed coaches.”

- HeraldLIVE

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. About 100 injured as Shosholoza train derails: paramedics South Africa
  2. More bachelor passes at no-fee schools than fee-paying schools South Africa
  3. Nine schools record zero matric pass rate South Africa
  4. Matric girls fare better than boys South Africa
  5. IEB matric results are out: check yours now South Africa

Latest Videos

Aftermath of Shosholoza Meyl train collision
‘We don’t intend to cause anarchy’: EFF student command
X