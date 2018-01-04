An inquest docket has been opened by the Beacon Bay police following the discovery of a woman’s body on an embankment near the busy traffic circle on the N6 in Beacon Bay‚ East London.

The body was recovered on Thursday morning at 8.30am.

The woman has been identified as 55-year-old Nomvulo Rayi from Nompumelelo Township.

Her son Fundile Rayi‚ 37‚ said his mother left home on Wednesday for her boyfriend's home. “He came in this morning before 8am and told me that my mom's body was found there. We don't know what happened. There are no visible scars on her body. He said he didn't see her last night‚” said Rayi. East London police spokeswoman Warrant Officer Hazel Mqala said no foul play was suspected at this stage.

While DispatchLIVE was talking to Rayi at the scene‚ three Beacon Bay police detectives intervened and prevented the interview from continuing and photographs from being taken.