‘You should have seen it coming’ – Motshekga to pupils with bad marks

Basic Education Minister Angie Motshekga condemned the Congress of South African students (Cosas) for opposing the publishing of matric results in newspapers.

Motshekga was talking at a breakfast meeting with 21 pupils from five provinces who are 2017 top achievers at Radisson Blu in Sandton this morning.

Earlier this week Cosas threatened to petrol bomb all the newspaper houses that published matric results on Friday as they claimed it contributes to pupils committing suicide.

The statement was however apparently later withdrawn.