Top pupils of the Class of 2017.
Gauteng's schools have had a torrid time last year – from allegations of violent bullying to racism. But some of the province's matrics managed to stay focused and score top marks.

A few of the province's star matriculants for 2017 on Friday revealed the secrets of their success.

"I worked really hard to get where I am. The marks I got are beyond my expectations‚" said Thabo Ranamane from J.E. Malepe Secondary School in Tsakane‚ who achieved six distinctions in subjects including Pure Mathematics and Physical Science.

Ranamane said he will be doing a Bachelor of Science degree at Wits University.

Nelize van Schalkwyk from Hoërskool Alberton told TimesLIVE that her seven distinctions had exceeded her expectations.

"I expected to get five distinctions. I'm proud of what I achieved."

She has enrolled for a degree in Chemical Engineering at North-West University.

"I am going to do big things. I want to change the world‚" she chuckled.

Nelisha Nel‚ a Hoërskool Waterkloof learner‚ received eight distinctions in subjects that include Physical Science‚ Mathematics‚ Music and Life Sciences. She had hoped to do Medicine but did not make the cut.

Nel said about her achievement: "I am not the best when it comes to time management‚ so I work well under pressure. I'm very blessed to have achieved what I have achieved."

The Gauteng education department will announce the province's matric results on Friday. Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi will also reveal the province's top achievers.

