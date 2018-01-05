"I expected to get five distinctions. I'm proud of what I achieved."

She has enrolled for a degree in Chemical Engineering at North-West University.

"I am going to do big things. I want to change the world‚" she chuckled.

Nelisha Nel‚ a Hoërskool Waterkloof learner‚ received eight distinctions in subjects that include Physical Science‚ Mathematics‚ Music and Life Sciences. She had hoped to do Medicine but did not make the cut.

Nel said about her achievement: "I am not the best when it comes to time management‚ so I work well under pressure. I'm very blessed to have achieved what I have achieved."

The Gauteng education department will announce the province's matric results on Friday. Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi will also reveal the province's top achievers.