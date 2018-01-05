“It should be noted that some of the houses affected by the storm did not have facia boards and/or guttering on their structures‚ which normally play a role in preventing wind from entering roof structures.”

Five substations in the western part of Johannesburg were damaged. Power has been restored in these areas. Two pipes that burst during the storm have been repaired and operations have resumed. Debris obstructing roads has been cleared.

The province is providing temporary accommodation in tents to 1 200 people displaced by the storm. Community centres are also providing temporary relief. The Gauteng Department of Social Development is providing food parcels.

Mashaba said it was “disheartening” that some residents were unhappy with the help from the City.

“Earlier this week‚ the City’s Social Development Department’s Food Bank was refused entry to Protea Glen to handover disaster relief materials‚ including food to families that were affected by the storm.”

He added that people from the National Home Builders Registration Council were threatened while they were assessing the affected houses.

“If we are to succeed in assisting communities‚ these actions of a few must be condemned in the strongest terms‚” said Mashaba.