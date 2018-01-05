South Africa

KZN education department celebrates improved matric results

05 January 2018 - 14:48 By Bongani Mthethwa
KwaZulu-Natal Premier Wills Mchunu speaks at the release of the 2017 matric results in Durban.
KwaZulu-Natal Premier Wills Mchunu speaks at the release of the 2017 matric results in Durban.
Image: Rajesh Jantilal

The KwaZulu-Natal education department fell short of meeting its 76% target when the province attained a 72.8% matric pass rate in 2017.

But‚ for provincial education MEC Mthandeni Dlungwana‚ the overall pass rate was a signal that "we've turned the corner" because it was a significant improvement from the previous pass rate of 66%.

Check your matric results now

Here's how to get instant access to your results
News
9 hours ago

"As a department we're satisfied with the performance but we acknowledge we can do better in 2018‚" said Dlungwana during the official announcement of matric results at the Durban International Convention Centre on Friday.

Dlungwana was quick to attribute the achievement to the role played by King Goodwill Zwelithini as patron of education in the province. He thanked the Zulu monarch for encouraging principals ahead of the examinations to work hard in order to achieve good results.

The king‚ who also attended the release of the results‚ demanded a 100% pass in honour of his 70th birthday in 2018.

The province also saw an increase in the number of schools that achieved a 100% pass rate while schools that recorded a 0% pass rate were reduced from seven to three.

Dlungwana said those three underperforming schools would receive the department's "maximum attention". "It cannot be business as usual for those three schools. We're coming for them‚" he warned.

A total of 109 schools achieved a 100% pass rate in the province. It also recorded an increase in the pass rate for maths from 37.9% in 2016 to 41.5%‚ The physical science improved 57.7% in 2016 to 65.1% in 2017.

A total of 35 687 pupils achieved bachelor passes.

Umgungungundlovu was the best performing district with a pass rate of 81.5%‚ followed by Amajuba at 80% and Umkhanyakude at 77%. The province's worst performing district was Ilembe.

READ MORE

There’s something special about this Gauteng school

All the schools in Gauteng will reopen on January 17 but‚ by that time‚ Raymond Mhlaba Secondary School will have had a full week of teaching and ...
News
2 hours ago

Progressed learners do well in 2017 matric, says Lesufi

The number of progressed learners who have have passed Grade 12 in the matric class of 2017 in Gauteng has increased compared to the previous year‚ ...
News
3 hours ago

A guide to understanding the real matric results

The National Senior Certificate (matric) results announcement was full of jargon and the Minister of Basic Education highlighted many positive ...
News
4 hours ago

Gauteng township schools make great strides in matric, says Lesufi

Gauteng Education MEC Panyaza Lesufi says township schools have made great strides academically and have outdone independent schools in the ...
News
4 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Rail regulator to release preliminary findings on deadly train crash South Africa
  2. Check your matric results now South Africa
  3. Western Cape explains why matric pass rate slid South Africa
  4. Tsvangirai's health raises concerns Africa
  5. Matric pupil commits suicide South Africa

Latest Videos

Aftermath of Shosholoza Meyl train collision
‘We don’t intend to cause anarchy’: EFF student command
X