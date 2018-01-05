KZN education department celebrates improved matric results

"As a department we're satisfied with the performance but we acknowledge we can do better in 2018‚" said Dlungwana during the official announcement of matric results at the Durban International Convention Centre on Friday.

Dlungwana was quick to attribute the achievement to the role played by King Goodwill Zwelithini as patron of education in the province. He thanked the Zulu monarch for encouraging principals ahead of the examinations to work hard in order to achieve good results.

The king‚ who also attended the release of the results‚ demanded a 100% pass in honour of his 70th birthday in 2018.

The province also saw an increase in the number of schools that achieved a 100% pass rate while schools that recorded a 0% pass rate were reduced from seven to three.

Dlungwana said those three underperforming schools would receive the department's "maximum attention". "It cannot be business as usual for those three schools. We're coming for them‚" he warned.

A total of 109 schools achieved a 100% pass rate in the province. It also recorded an increase in the pass rate for maths from 37.9% in 2016 to 41.5%‚ The physical science improved 57.7% in 2016 to 65.1% in 2017.

A total of 35 687 pupils achieved bachelor passes.

Umgungungundlovu was the best performing district with a pass rate of 81.5%‚ followed by Amajuba at 80% and Umkhanyakude at 77%. The province's worst performing district was Ilembe.