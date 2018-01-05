South Africa

The heat is on!

05 January 2018 - 17:41 By Penwell Dlamini
A heat wave is expected this weekend.
Image: ESA ALEXANDER

A heat wave is expected this weekend‚ with temperatures likely to rise to 36 degrees celsius in Pretoria on Saturday.

“It will start from tomorrow [Saturday] and persist until Monday‚” said senior forecaster at the SA Weather Service Jacqueline Modika.

“The heat wave is expected for few of the provinces. It will be the northeastern part of the Northern Cape‚ the Free State‚ the North West‚ Gauteng and Mpumalanga.

In Gauteng‚ the temperature in Pretoria is expected to be 36 degrees on Saturday and “Johannesburg will be at 34 degrees celsius and Vereeniging will also be 34 degrees celsius‚” Modika said.

She added that in January‚ the temperatures usually range between 28 and about 30 degrees.

Because temperatures will persistently be in the 35 and 36 degrees mark for more than three successive days it is classified as a heat wave.

“We would advise the public to limit outdoor activities; not to take any strenuous activity in the outdoor; stay hydrated and to take specific care of the elderly and the youth. They are very vulnerable to heat stroke during a heatwave‚” said Modika.

