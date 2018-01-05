When paramedics arrived at a complex in Northriding‚ Johannesburg‚ on Friday afternoon they saw a woman‚ apparently the mother‚ performing CPR on a two-year-old.

It is understood that the two and five-year-old girls were found in the pool by other children in the complex‚ said ER24 spokesperson Werner Vermaak.

The five-year-old was in a serious condition when paramedics arrived. They continued with CPR on the two-year-old and rushed her and the five-year-old to a nearby hospital. Sadly‚ the two-year-old was declared dead shortly after arrival at hospital.