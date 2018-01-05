Two men have been arrested in Limpopo after they posed as bogus healers who promised patients everything from bigger penises to more voluptuous hips.

The suspects‚ who also offered more conventional Western medicine‚ were arrested in Polokwane on Thursday. Police raided their premises after staking them out from the morning until late afternoon.

Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe' Ngoepe said detectives had received information of an illegal surgery being operated in the city. The two suspects are believed to be illegal immigrants‚ he said.

Ngoepe said the suspects were involved in selling abortion pills and creams that purportedly helped with penis and hip enlargement.

During the operation‚ the following items were recovered: herbs‚ animal skins‚ pamphlets‚ cellphones‚ three laptops and medical equipment. One of the laptops bore the Musina municipality emblem.

The suspects will appear in the Polokwane Magistrate's Court soon for possession of suspected stolen property‚ contravening the Immigration Act‚ impersonating a doctor and operating an illegal surgery.

The police investigations are still continuing.