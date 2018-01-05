Western Cape explains why matric pass rate slid

Drug use‚ gangsterism‚ overcrowding and lack of funding are to blame for a 3.2 percentage point reduction in the Western Cape matric pass rate.

That is according to the Western Cape education department‚ which plans an investigation into a drop in the pass rate from 86% in 2016 to 82.8%.

“We’ll be doing an in-depth analysis of why the results have dropped. The MEC has asked the head of department to complete an analysis over the next couple of weeks‚” said Jessica Shelver‚ spokesman for education MEC Debbie Schäfer.

Schafer attended the handing out of matric results at Westerford High School in Newlands‚ where a jubilant crowd of former matrics‚ including Schäfer’s twin daughters Alyssa and Caitlin‚ squealed at the sight of their results.

They were entitled to celebrate as the school celebrated a 100% pass rate.