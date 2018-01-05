South Africa

Which province has the best pass rate? It's complicated

05 January 2018 - 15:21 By Katharine Child
Image: iStock

The Free State came top in the matric results‚ with the highest number of passes but a closer look at results shows the best quality passes came from the Western Cape.

When Minister of Basic Education Angie Motshekga announced the matric results on Friday‚ she congratulated the Free State province's MEC Tate Mekgoe and his team for their achievement.

But‚ according to the Department of Education's examination report‚ also released on Friday‚ Western Cape pupils got the most distinctions.

This is how the provinces fared:

  • The Western Cape got the highest percent - 39.1% - of bachelor passes‚ formerly known as exemptions and qualifies pupils to be accepted at universities.
  • In second place was Gauteng with 36% of bachelor passes.
  • The Free State got 35.1% of bachelor passes. The province had the highest percentage of diploma passes‚ which qualify pupils to attend universities of technology.
  • In fourth place was KwaZulu-Natal‚ with 28.7%.
  • In the North West‚ 26.9 % pupils achieved bachelor passes.

The rural provinces had much lower scores:

  • The Northern Cape‚ 25.2% qualified to go to university.
  • In Mpumalanga‚ 23.4% of pupils achieved bachelor passes.
  • The Eastern Cape came in second last with 22.7%.
  • Limpopo had the lowest number of bachelor passes at 21%.

A bachelor pass requires a home language pass of 40%‚ at least 50% for four subjects and at least 30% for two subjects.

