A 27-year-old woman fell to her death from a mountainside in Rustenburg in North West on Friday evening.

According to the woman’s friends‚ she fell apparently slipped and fell several metres.

“Shortly after 8pm‚ paramedics from ER24 and local fire services arrived on the scene where they found a group of friends at the top of the mountain. They explained that a woman‚ that was with them at the time‚ apparently slipped and fell several metres‚” said ER24 spokesman Werner Vermaak.

He said that due to low visibility‚ ER24 rescuers made use of an infrared thermal imaging camera to search for the woman between the thick trees.

“After some time‚ they managed to find her and used rope equipment to abseil to her location. Sadly‚ she showed no signs of life and was declared dead on the scene. Due to the dangerous conditions and poor visibility‚ the retrieval of her body was postponed until early this morning (Saturday)‚” Vermaak said.

“ER24‚ the Mountain Search and Rescue Club‚ Fire Department and Police Search and Rescue set up equipment early this morning to abseil to her location. Rescuers had to hoist her body back up the mountain as they could not access the slope from the bottom.

“Family and friends also arrived on the scene late last night.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the incident are not yet known. Local authorities will investigate‚” Vermaak said