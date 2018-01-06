A 50-year-old female Dutch tourist is in serious but stable condition after suffering a heart attack at the Robberg Nature Reserve near Plettenberg Bay in the Western Cape on Friday afternoon.

The woman is in the ICU of a hospital at Mossel Bay‚ after being transferred there from a hospital in George to which she was airlifted.

The National Sea Rescue Institute said its Plettenberg Bay dury crew were activated at 12.55pm on Friday after reports of were received of the woman suffering a suspected heart attack.

“NSRI medics responded from the land side and by sea rescue craft launching Ray Farnham Rescuer and Leonard Smith Rescuer with an NSRI doctor onboard and the EMS/AMS Skymed rescue helicopter was activated.

“On arrival on the scene the female‚ on a hike with her husband‚ and swimming at West Beach‚ Robberg Island‚ was found to be in a critical condition‚” the NSRI said.

While receiving medical treatment‚ the woman went into cardiac arrest twice.

“On both occasions extensive CPR (Cardio Pulmonary Resuscitation) efforts and heart defibrillation using an AED restored her heart beat and restored spontaneous breathing.

“The NSRI doctor and NSRI medics continued with extensive medical treatment in an effort to stabilise the patient. They were joined by EMS/AMS paramedics on the EMS/AMS Skymed rescue helicopter that arrived on the scene.

“Following extensive efforts the female was stabilised and airlifted to a hospital in George by EMS/AMS Skymed in a serious but stable condition. During the night‚ following further stabilisation by hospital staff‚ she has transferred to a hospital in Mossel Bay and remains in ICU in a serious but stable condition‚” the NSRI said.

It added that the Dutch Consulate was assisting with family support.