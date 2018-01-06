South Africa

Reports of rocks being thrown at cars in Durban false‚ metro police say

06 January 2018 - 11:47 By Nivashni Nair
Yusuf Abramjee claimed that rocks were being thrown from a pedestrian bridge between Musgrave Road and Tollgate Bridge Durban KZN.
Image: Yusuf Abramjee @Abramjee via Twitter

Durban metro police on Saturday said reports of rocks being thrown at cars in the city were false.

Police spokesman Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said a tweet by anti-crime activist and founder of MakeSASafe Yusuf Abramjee claiming that rocks were being thrown from the pedestrian bridge between Musgrave Road and Tollgate Bridge was incorrect.

Abramjee had also posted a photograph of car windscreen apparently shattered by the rock.

"All I can say is don’t mislead the public. If you want to give out information‚ it must be factual‚" Sewpersad said.

Reports of rocks being thrown at vehicles in KwaZulu-Natal surfaced after Amina Haffeejee and her brother‚ Abdur Raheem‚ were killed when a rock was thrown from a highway overpass on the N2 near Tongaat on December 27.

READ MORE

R250k reward for finding bridge boulder murderers

A reward of R250,000 has been offered for information leading to the arrest of those responsible for the bridge boulder attack which claimed the ...
News
4 days ago

Bridge boulder tragedy siblings laid to rest

A teenage girl and her 7-year-old brother who were killed instantly when their car was hit by a boulder flung from a freeway overpass on Wednesday ...
News
8 days ago
