Reports of rocks being thrown at cars in Durban false‚ metro police say
Durban metro police on Saturday said reports of rocks being thrown at cars in the city were false.
Police spokesman Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said a tweet by anti-crime activist and founder of MakeSASafe Yusuf Abramjee claiming that rocks were being thrown from the pedestrian bridge between Musgrave Road and Tollgate Bridge was incorrect.
Abramjee had also posted a photograph of car windscreen apparently shattered by the rock.
ALERT: Rocks being thrown at passing vehicles from pedestrian bridge between Musgrave Road and Tollgate Bridge Durban KZN. Please proceed with caution!!! @MakeSAsafe @eThekwiniM @FawziaPeer pic.twitter.com/16V2gwo6iv— Yusuf Abramjee (@Abramjee) January 6, 2018
"All I can say is don’t mislead the public. If you want to give out information‚ it must be factual‚" Sewpersad said.
Reports of rocks being thrown at vehicles in KwaZulu-Natal surfaced after Amina Haffeejee and her brother‚ Abdur Raheem‚ were killed when a rock was thrown from a highway overpass on the N2 near Tongaat on December 27.
