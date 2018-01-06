Reports of rocks being thrown at cars in Durban false‚ metro police say

Durban metro police on Saturday said reports of rocks being thrown at cars in the city were false.

Police spokesman Senior Superintendent Parboo Sewpersad said a tweet by anti-crime activist and founder of MakeSASafe Yusuf Abramjee claiming that rocks were being thrown from the pedestrian bridge between Musgrave Road and Tollgate Bridge was incorrect.

Abramjee had also posted a photograph of car windscreen apparently shattered by the rock.