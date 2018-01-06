Top-level bid to halt campus siege

Higher Education Minister Hlengiwe Mkhize is scheduled to meet university vice-chancellors on Monday to chart a way forward for free studies.

And her deputy, Buti Manamela, will meet with EFF’s Student Command in what is believed to be an efffort to put the brakes on possible clashes next week when masses of aspiring students are set to descend on campuses across the country.

The EFF Student Command has threatened to shut down South Africa’s 26 universities and 50 technical and vocational colleges if they refuse to allow walk-in applications.

“There could be someone who has been willing to study for the past 13 years and there was no opportunity because they did not have money.