Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba will take part in a citywide revenue collection blitz on Monday to collect just under R1-billion in arrears from over 2‚000 businesses that have failed to pay for city services.

Mashaba will be joined by the Johannesburg Metro Police’s Department’s newly-appointed police chief‚ David Tembe‚ the head of the city’s Group Forensics Investigative Department‚ General Shadrack Sibiya‚ the city’s head of legal services‚ Isaac Mogashoa‚ and senior officials from the city and entities.

“The collection blitz is a joint intervention between City Power and the Revenue Shared Services Centre to collect arrear amounts owed to the City by businesses across the 7 regions‚ excluding the areas that are supplied with electricity by Eskom‚” the city said in a statement.

“We are committed to bringing the rule of law back into the City‚ and ensuring those who can afford to pay for our services‚ do so. This is money which is crucial to the provision of services in our city‚ particularly our poorest residents‚ and reduce pressure on those currently paying‚” the city said