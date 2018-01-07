South Africa

Suspected kidnap victim found

07 January 2018 - 17:40 By Timeslive
SAPS vehicle. File photo.
Image: Reuben Goldberg

A 61-year-old Limpopo man who is suspected to have been kidnapped by unknown suspects has been found alive.

Limpopo police said that Frank Mositsa‚ 61 was found on Sunday morning‚ on top of the mountains near the former SAPS Training Institution in Maleoskop outside Groblersdal.

“He was found alive but he was unable to speak and was immediately taken to the hospital for medical attention‚” police said.

A search operation for the man was launched when he and his bakkie disappeared after his wife left him queuing inside a bank to draw money during a shopping excursion in Groblersdal.

“She waited for the husband until she realised that he is not coming back and she decided to go outside to the parking lot to check for him and‚ on arrival‚ she was surprised to find the car missing from where it was parked and at a later stage‚ she saw it driving away very fast within the CBD.

“She tried to call the husband repeatedly until his cell phone was answered by an unknown man who later dropped that call‚” police said.

Police were notified and a search operation was launched for the man.

No arrests have been made and it is not immediately known whether police are still treating the case as a suspected kidnapping.

