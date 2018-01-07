South Africa

Vandals‚ storm cause R140m damage to 28 Gauteng schools

07 January 2018 - 14:42 By Sipho Mabena
Gauteng education MEC‚ Panyaza Lesufi‚ said out of the total of 28 schools damaged during the festive season‚ four - all in Tshwane - were vandalised.
Gauteng education MEC‚ Panyaza Lesufi‚ said out of the total of 28 schools damaged during the festive season‚ four - all in Tshwane - were vandalised.
Image: Gallo Images / Foto24 / Theana Breugem

The estimated cost of repairing at least 28 schools damaged by the storm and vandalism has been put at R140-million‚ the department of education in the province said on Sunday.

A total of 23 schools‚ the majority (8) in Mogale City‚ were damaged by the heavy hail storm that battered parts of Johannesburg and surroundings‚ leaving a trail of destruction in its path‚ in December.

Gauteng education MEC‚ Panyaza Lesufi‚ said out of the total of 28 schools damaged during the festive season‚ four - all in Tshwane - were vandalised.

“Several schools were damaged by the recent storm or were vandalised during holidays. We have conducted an audit of these schools and they will be repaired in due course. The estimated cost of repairing the schools is R140-million‚” he said.

Lesufi said they had noted with dismay the break-in and assault of scholar patrollers at Freedom Park secondary school last Friday.

“One of the patrollers has been admitted in hospital and we wish him a speedy recovery‚” he said.

Despite this massive setback‚ Lesufi was confident that his department was ready for the 2018 academic year‚ to ensure the first day of school on January 17 commenced without disruption.

He said the department has built and opened about 48 schools since 2014 and will provide extra classes using Alternative Construction Technology (ACT) and mobile classrooms.

Lesufi said to date‚ stationery orders have been delivered to schools‚ furniture has been delivered to 436 schools since April 2016 and that the department will continue to provide school furniture where there is a need.

He said they plan to provide daily meals to 1.4 million learners and transport 104‚000 learners per day‚ adding that all schools will have adequate educators.

READ MORE

NYDA warns it will 'viciously attack' those who undermine free education

The National Youth Development Agency (NYDA) warned on Sunday that it will “viciously attack” those who continue to undermine and question the ...
News
3 hours ago

All learners will be placed: Lesufi

About 17‚000 learners whose parents applied on time for their admission to Gauteng schools are yet to be placed but the provincial department of ...
News
3 hours ago

A ‘two-year matric’ keeps pass rate high

Not all pupils have the ability to get through in one go
News
17 hours ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Suspected kidnap victim found South Africa
  2. Check your matric results now South Africa
  3. Woman to appear in court for allegedly attempting to murder her newborn baby South Africa
  4. Gauteng traffic cop nabbed for alleged corruption South Africa
  5. Lesufi's zeal for single exam body South Africa

Latest Videos

A look at Bonang Matheba's star-studded birthday bash
Aftermath of Shosholoza Meyl train collision
X