Couple didn’t vanish – their cellphone reception did

The search for a couple reported missing while on holiday in the Eastern Cape has been called off after police established they were safe.

Police spokeswoman Captain Mali Govender said Guy Mclaughlin‚ 40‚ and Lindsay Lamb‚ 33‚ were reported missing after family failed to hear from them.

They were last seen in Grahamstown on Friday and were headed for Hogsback before making their way home to Johannesburg along the Wild Coast.

Govender said they were contacted by a lodge manager on Monday morning whose daughter spotted a missing alert for the couple on Facebook.

“The young girl informed her father that the persons ‘missing’ were in fact their guests at the lodge. The couple were in a poor cellphone area‚” she said.

“The manager immediately contacted the investigating officer and alerted him that the couple are safe and well. They had just checked out of the lodge half an hour earlier.”

