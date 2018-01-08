South Africa

Couple didn’t vanish – their cellphone reception did

08 January 2018 - 13:31 By Heraldlive
Guy Mclaughlin (40) and Lindsay Lamb (33) have been found.
Guy Mclaughlin (40) and Lindsay Lamb (33) have been found.
Image: Supplied

The search for a couple reported missing while on holiday in the Eastern Cape has been called off after police established they were safe.

Police spokeswoman Captain Mali Govender said Guy Mclaughlin‚ 40‚ and Lindsay Lamb‚ 33‚ were reported missing after family failed to hear from them.

They were last seen in Grahamstown on Friday and were headed for Hogsback before making their way home to Johannesburg along the Wild Coast.

Govender said they were contacted by a lodge manager on Monday morning whose daughter spotted a missing alert for the couple on Facebook.

“The young girl informed her father that the persons ‘missing’ were in fact their guests at the lodge. The couple were in a poor cellphone area‚” she said.

“The manager immediately contacted the investigating officer and alerted him that the couple are safe and well. They had just checked out of the lodge half an hour earlier.”

- HeraldLIVE

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Two die in Cape Town tavern shooting South Africa
  2. Check your matric results now South Africa
  3. eThekwini moves to stop bridge rock attacks South Africa
  4. Blow-up Bob's unsolicited erection leaves customer furious Consumer Live
  5. Heatwave set to continue until Tuesday South Africa

Latest Videos

Oprah’s moving speech to women dominates the 2018 Golden Globe Awards
Aftermath of Shosholoza Meyl train collision
X