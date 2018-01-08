Hundreds of Emfuleni residents face misery after their municipality failed to pay its two-year historical debt of over R450-million to Rand Water.

The water supplier has reduced water supply to some areas after the African National Congress-run municipality didn’t meet Friday's deadline to pay about 25% (R50-million) of the money owed.

Water tankers had been sent to affected areas since Friday and five more would be added by the end of Monday‚ Emfuleni mayoral spokesperson Lebo Mofokeng said.

The municipality owed Rand Water about R485-million at the beginning of November‚ but by Friday it had only been able to pay R150-million of the R200-million agreed to.

Mofokeng said residents not paying their municipal bills and the area’s high rate of unemployment had a knock-on effect on the municipality’s ability to pay back the water supplier in time.