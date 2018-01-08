Hundreds of people are queuing in the blazing sun outside the University of Johannesburg to enquire if they have been accepted to study or if they can change their courses.

The long lines persist even while the university is handing out flyers stating it is not accepting walk-in students and that other queries can be addressed online.

The university has set up a link on its website‚ that can be accessed by mobile phone‚ for late applications.

Many of those in the queue are on the waiting list for spaces to study.