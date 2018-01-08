Limited space still available at TUT
Students queued in the blazing sun on Monday at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) to apply for 2018 academic year.
TUT spokesperson Willa de Ruyter said on Monday that “large numbers of people” had pitched up at their campuses in Pretoria‚ Soshanguve and GaRankuwa.
“The University would like to reiterate that it will not be able to accommodate walk-in students‚” De Ruyter said.
“During a meeting with relevant role players including student leaders‚ it was once again agreed that no walk-ins will be accommodated on campus and that all prospective students should apply through the online system for courses that still have space available.”
The university said in its statement there is still limited space available for courses at its Polokwane‚ eMalahleni‚ Soshanguve‚ GaRankuwa‚ Mbombela‚ Arcadia and Pretoria Campuses.
“The university has empathy with the aspirations of successful matriculates to further their education‚ however‚ it would like to urge prospective students not to come to our campuses to look for placement.”
TUT has room for 15‚056 first-year students this year. Students can apply from Monday at www.tut.ac.za.
“The university will continuously update the public of the possible availability of spaces through its website on www.tut.ac.za‚ its social media platforms and the media‚” the university said in a statement.
“In addition‚ prospective students can also submit applications for study through the Central Application System (CAPS) on cach.dhet@gov.za.”
President Jacob Zuma announced the implementation of fee-free education in December for the working class and the poor. The EFF has continued to call for students to apply at campuses in person following Zuma’s announcement.
University residences will not be accessible before registration that will start on January 15.
“It is important for students to note that all students should register for the 2018 study year before those who qualify and have been allocated residence accommodation can register for residence accommodation.”
Here are the courses that still have space available:
Faculty of Information and Communication Technology
- N Dip Computer System Engineering – 40 spaces available
- N Dip Computer System Engineering (Extended programme) – 30 spaces available
- N Dip Information Technology (Mainstream) – 86 spaces available
- N Dip Information Technology (Extended programme) – 160 spaces available
Faculty of Humanities
- Technical and Vocational Education – 100 spaces available at a minimum APS (Admission Point Score) score of 20.
Faculty of Economics and Finance
- N Dip Accounting – 74 spaces available
- N Dip Managerial Accounting and Finance – 95 spaces available
- N Dip Public Sector Finance – 8 spaces available
Faculty of Engineering and the Built Environment
- Higher Certificate Industrial Engineering – 39 spaces available
- Management Sciences -- N Dip Contact Centre – 33 spaces available
- N Dip Office Management and Technology – 20 spaces available
- N Dip Credit Management (Extended programme) – 20 spaces available
- N Dip Entrepreneurship (Extended programme) – 53 spaces available
- N Dip Recreation Management – 14 spaces available
- N Dip Retail Business Management – 90 spaces available
- N Dip Management Services – 30 spaces available
Faculty of Science
- N Dip Agriculture Crop Production – 30 spaces available
- N Dip Agriculture Development and Extension – 13 spaces available
- Bachelor Environmental Sciences – 20 spaces available
- N Dip Game Ranch Management – 17 spaces available
- Higher Certificate Dental Assisting (block mode) – 21 spaces available
Faculty of Science
- N Dip: Food Technology extended – 55 spaces available
- N Dip: Environmental Sciences (Extended programme) – 20 spaces available
- N Dip: Water Care extended – 38 spaces available
- N Dip: Industrial Physics – 44 spaces available
