Students queued in the blazing sun on Monday at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) to apply for 2018 academic year.

TUT spokesperson Willa de Ruyter said on Monday that “large numbers of people” had pitched up at their campuses in Pretoria‚ Soshanguve and GaRankuwa.

“The University would like to reiterate that it will not be able to accommodate walk-in students‚” De Ruyter said.

“During a meeting with relevant role players including student leaders‚ it was once again agreed that no walk-ins will be accommodated on campus and that all prospective students should apply through the online system for courses that still have space available.”

The university said in its statement there is still limited space available for courses at its Polokwane‚ eMalahleni‚ Soshanguve‚ GaRankuwa‚ Mbombela‚ Arcadia and Pretoria Campuses.