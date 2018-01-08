South Africa

Patient dies in Groote Schuur Hospital fire

08 January 2018 - 09:44 By Petru Saal
Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town.
Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town.
Image: Supplied

A patient succumbed to fatal burn wounds when a fire engulfed part of a ward at Groote Schuur Hospital in Cape Town.

Fire and Rescue Services spokesperson‚ Theo Layne‚ said hospital staff had evacuated affected patients but one man in the ward had died on Sunday night.

“The city’s fire and rescue services responded to Groote Schuur Hospital at about 10:30 last night where we had a fire in the ward G17‚” said Layne on Monday.

“As a result of that fire one adult male had sustained fatal burns. Damage to the ward was one bed and bedside table. The incident was handed over the South African Police Services for investigation‚” he said.

“No other injuries were reported. The ward was evacuated prior to the arrival of the fire and rescue services.”

The cause of the fire is yet to be determined.

READ MORE:

Two drownings in Western Cape

Two drownings have been reported in the Western Cape.
News
1 day ago

27-year-old woman falls to death from mountainside

A 27-year-old woman fell to her death from a mountainside in Rustenburg in North West on Friday evening.
News
2 days ago

Jo'burg declared a disaster zone after hailstorm

The City of Johannesburg is now a disaster area.
News
2 days ago

WATCH | At least 20 dead in horror train crash‚ number expected to rise

The small Free State road next to the railway line is lined with police vehicles‚ ambulances and fire trucks‚ a police cordon separating stranded ...
News
3 days ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. North Korea must stop nuke testing before any talks with US: Haley World
  2. Check your matric results now South Africa
  3. KZN towns brace for taxi routes clash South Africa
  4. 'Caves can only be explored firsthand' - a scientist dives to find new life Sci-Tech
  5. Sudan student killed in protests against bread price rise Africa

Latest Videos

Oprah’s moving speech to women dominates the 2018 Golden Globe Awards
A look at Bonang Matheba's star-studded birthday bash
X