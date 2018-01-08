South Africa

Striking refuse collectors raise a stink in Durban CBD

08 January 2018 - 16:57 By Jeff Wicks
DSW workers protesting in Sydney Road, Durban.
Image: Jackie Clausen

City bins were upended and putrid litter strewn throughout the Durban CBD as refuse collectors went on strike on Monday.

A group of nearly 50 workers left a trail of rubbish in their wake as they moved along Dr Yusuf Dadoo [Grey] Street‚ eventually being corralled by Metro Police officers in Sydney Road.

The workers‚ part of the City’s Expanded Public Works Programme‚ are demanding full time employment.

The strike action was eventually thwarted by rain.

According to a statement issued by the eThekwini Municipality‚ city fathers noted the strike “with great concern”.

“Following extensive consultation with the EPWP employees on Sunday it was agreed that staff members will return to work with immediate effect.

“This morning‚ staff members continued to embark on strike action. The Municipality has since given all striking employees an ultimatum to resume duties this afternoon or have their contracts terminated tomorrow [Tuesday].”

The City apologised to residents and businesses for any inconvenience caused.

“Residents are also urged to exercise patience during this time as we work around the clock to clear the waste collection backlog.”

