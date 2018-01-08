Ten held for tik in weekend swoops on Grand Parade
08 January 2018 - 11:07
A parade of drug dealers have been arrested on the Grand Parade in Cape Town city centre.
City council law enforcement officers arrested 10 people for tik possession on Friday and Saturday‚ spokesman Wayne Dyason said on Monday.
First to be nabbed was a 47-year-old man who had five packets of the drug. Then a 37-year-old woman and a 48-year-old man were arrested‚ followed by women aged 43 and 27 and another man aged 29.
Saturday saw the arrests of four men and the seizure of nine packets of tik.
Said Dyason: “The Parade is clearly a hot spot for drug activity‚ but the heightened vigilance and dedication of the officers who are stationed there will ensure that it is once more a safe space for everyone.”
