Police have not yet found the parents of a 2-year-child‚ only known as Vivian‚ who was found on Empire Road at the end of last year.

The child speaks English‚ and was found alone. The Pink Ladies organisation's Dessie Rechner said the child was in a safe place.

"I am speaking to the police every day [but] there is no update at the moment."

Rechner pleaded with people to stop panicking about her immediate safety.

"She is with social workers and is in safe care.

"Hopefully‚ police will be able to reunite her with her family."

People who may have information about the child or her parents must call: Captain Magowa at 076 495 9291/082 532 2682/011 488 6667 or contact the Pink Ladies on their Facebook page or at 072 214 7439 or 083 378 4882.