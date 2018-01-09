Support is being provided to families who are taking part in DNA testing to verify the identity of their next of kin‚ who are among the 19 passengers to die in a Shosholoza Meyl level-rail crossing accident near Kroonstad on January 4‚ says rail entity Prasa.

The train‚ en route from Port Elizabeth to Johannesburg‚ collided with an articulated tipper truck causing several carriages to derail. Four children were among the dead. A fire broke out soon afterwards‚ engulfing some carriages while passengers were still trapped inside.

The Passenger Rail Agency of South Africa said in a statement last night that Monday was a hectic day at Umjantshi House as Prasa officially opened a 24-hour walk-in centre to assist affected passengers and family members of those who died or were injured in the crash.

The walk-in centre‚ which is jointly managed by the Department of Transport and Prasa and supported by the Road Accident Fund and the Road Traffic Management Corporation‚ processed almost 100 family members in total who came seeking assistance and more information about those affected by the accident.