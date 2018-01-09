Cape Town’s transport commissioner appointed a married couple with whom she was friends to jobs in her department.

This is one of the findings of an investigative report into a litany of allegations against Melissa Whitehead‚ as well as Cape Town city manager Achmat Ebrahim and mayor Patricia de Lille.

Law firm Bowman Gilfillan recommends that Whitehead should face disciplinary action for her “conduct and role” in the 2017 appointments of Hendrika and Willem Naude to Cape Town’s Transport and Urban Development Authority‚ which she heads.

In a written submission on November 29‚ Whitehead said she had declared her relationship to the couple during the interview processes‚ when she served as a panel member.

But Bowman Gilfillan’s report — submitted to the council on December 29 by the firm’s head of governance‚ compliance and investigations‚ Johan Kruger — says the “declaration of interest” documents Whitehead signed do not reflect this.

An allegation of nepotism and cronyism against Whitehead was levelled by ANC councillor Bheki Hadebe in November. He said Whitehead’s “very close friend” Hendrika was appointed as a R1.8-million-a-year portfolio manager March 1‚ and Willem on August 1.