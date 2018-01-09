More arrests are expected in the Burgersfort graveyard double murder case‚ Limpopo police say.

Four people already arrested in the matter appeared in the Praktiseer Magistrate’s Court on Monday. One female suspect was released because she could not be linked to the incident‚ but the other three suspects were denied bail and are expected back in court on January 15.

Jane Makofane (47)‚ Eric Magale (59) and Confort Magale (19) are accused of two counts of murder‚ violation of a grave‚ malicious damage to property and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

“The motive for the attack is still not yet known. The matter is still under investigation and more arrests are expected. Some members of the community are aware that they are wanted by police. We urge these individuals to hand themselves to the police because we are on their trail. We will catch them soon‚” said police spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

The murders occurred on January 6 at Mashifane village graveyard when the community was burying one of the deceased’s wife. The man and his friend were allegedly attacked by mourners during the funeral.

They were assaulted by the mob and burnt.

Their bodies were thrown into the grave and buried with the woman’s coffin.