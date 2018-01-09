South Africa

Cops on trail of more graveyard murder suspects

09 January 2018 - 10:30 By Bafana Nzimande
Four people have already been arrested after mourners at the Mashifane village graveyard allegedly attacked a man and his friend. File photo.
Four people have already been arrested after mourners at the Mashifane village graveyard allegedly attacked a man and his friend. File photo.
Image: 123RF/Christopher Bradshaw

More arrests are expected in the Burgersfort graveyard double murder case‚ Limpopo police say.

Four people already arrested in the matter appeared in the Praktiseer Magistrate’s Court on Monday. One female suspect was released because she could not be linked to the incident‚ but the other three suspects were denied bail and are expected back in court on January 15.

Jane Makofane (47)‚ Eric Magale (59) and Confort Magale (19) are accused of two counts of murder‚ violation of a grave‚ malicious damage to property and possession of an unlicensed firearm.

“The motive for the attack is still not yet known. The matter is still under investigation and more arrests are expected. Some members of the community are aware that they are wanted by police. We urge these individuals to hand themselves to the police because we are on their trail. We will catch them soon‚” said police spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe.

The murders occurred on January 6 at Mashifane village graveyard when the community was burying one of the deceased’s wife. The man and his friend were allegedly attacked by mourners during the funeral.

They were assaulted by the mob and burnt.

Their bodies were thrown into the grave and buried with the woman’s coffin.

READ MORE:

Four suspects to appear in court after murder at funeral

Four men are due to appear in the Praktiseer Magistrate’s Court for their alleged involvement in the murder of two men at a funeral in Limpopo on ...
News
1 day ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Cape Town transport boss gave jobs to her holiday companions South Africa
  2. Check your matric results now South Africa
  3. BREAKING | April 22 is Cape Town's new 'day zero' South Africa
  4. WATCH | 'Drunk' medic gets dressed down for using ambulance as taxi South Africa
  5. 'Most' municipalities that owe water board honouring arrangements South Africa

Latest Videos

Oprah’s moving speech to women dominates the 2018 Golden Globe Awards
Aftermath of Shosholoza Meyl train collision
X