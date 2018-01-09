Former Western Cape Premier and Cape Town Mayor Gerald Morkel died on Tuesday‚ according to a report.

It said a councillor close to the family had confirmed his death. He was 76 years old.

Morkel retired from politics in 2011 while serving as a Democratic Alliance member of the Cape Town city council.

He was also affiliated with the Labour Party‚ National Party and New National Party.

Cape Town mayor Patricia de Lille tweeted:

"It is with a great sense of sadness that we have learnt of the passing of our city’s stalwarts‚ Gerald Morkel. During his long career in politics‚ Morkel served as the Western Cape Premier between and later as the Mayor of the Cape Town.

"On behalf of the City of Cape Town‚ I extend our deepest sympathy to the Morkel family and friends of the former Mayor. They are in our thoughts and prayers during this time of bereavement."