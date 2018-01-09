South Africa

KZN farmer accused of murder says he acted in self defence

09 January 2018 - 15:20 By Jeff Wicks
Inside the New Hanover court as Philip Solomon awaited his bail hearing. The 65-year-old is being accused of the murder of his former employee‚ Mothiwa Ngubane‚ at a funeral on his farm in Cramond in KwaZulu-Natal ten days ago. Solomon claimed it was self defence.
Inside the New Hanover court as Philip Solomon awaited his bail hearing. The 65-year-old is being accused of the murder of his former employee‚ Mothiwa Ngubane‚ at a funeral on his farm in Cramond in KwaZulu-Natal ten days ago. Solomon claimed it was self defence.
Image: Jackie Clausen

Murder accused farmer Philip Solomon had been acting in self defence when he shot his former employee‚ Mothiwa Ngubane‚ at a funeral on his farm in Cramond in KwaZulu-Natal ten days ago.

This was alleged in the New Hanover Magistrate’s court on Tuesday when the 65-year-old applied for bail. Solomon said that he was a victim more than a perpetrator‚ and that he had acted in defence of his own life.

Longstanding tensions between Solomon and the Lembethe family culminated in the death.

In support of his bid for bail‚ Solomon submitted a statement which was read into the court record.

It detailed his personal account of the events which led up the shooting‚ including that he had been trying to protect himself.

He said that his relationship with the Lembethe family had soured over decades‚ and that they had moved their homestead to its current position without permission.

He said that on the day of the shooting‚ he’d heard a lot of noise coming from the homestead‚ and decided to investigate.

On arrival he saw between 50 to 100 mourners‚ many of whom he did not know.

“I decided to stop the funeral from proceeding further and told the crowd to go...initially they acceded and then they became hostile‚” he said in his statement before court.

He said that he was assailed with a barrage of threats by the “hostile” crowd.

“I tried to back away from the group...I backed up into a bush and I couldn’t retreat any further and I could not escape‚” he said.

He said that he had grabbed his handgun as Mothiwa and others advanced on him.

“Both of his [Mothiwa’s] hands were on me when I pulled the trigger. I was afraid of what would happen as he lunged toward my firearm‚” Solomon said.

“I am the victim...attacks on farmers are particularly prevalent.”

His bid for bail continues.

READ MORE

Bail bid by KZN man accused of shooting funeral-goers

Farmer Philip Solomon is expected to apply for bail in the New Hanover Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday (today) after being held in custody since his ...
News
9 hours ago

Partner of KZN farmer accused of farmhand’s murder attacked

The partner of a KwaZulu-Natal Midlands farmer accused of murder was attacked on their Cramond property on Thursday afternoon.
News
4 days ago
ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Cape Town's water resilience chief absent from De Lille 'day zero' briefing South Africa
  2. Check your matric results now South Africa
  3. Farmers battle to douse inferno in Free State South Africa
  4. Emfuleni residents suffering owing to municipality’s unpaid water bill South Africa
  5. Rwandan doctor murdered in Cape Town South Africa

Latest Videos

Oprah’s moving speech to women dominates the 2018 Golden Globe Awards
Aftermath of Shosholoza Meyl train collision
X