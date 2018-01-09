Most municipalities that owe billions of rands in outstanding water bills have kept to the arrangements made to pay off their debts‚ says the Water and Sanitation Department.

The department announced late last year that it had a total outstanding water debt of R10.7-billion‚ with 73% of this outstanding for longer than 60 days.

Department spokesperson Sputnik Ratau said 25 of the 30 municipalities identified as major debtors had “come to the party” to make arrangements.

He could not immediately identify which of the 25 had made arrangements and how much they had so far paid.

“The larger part of the municipalities that we had identified at the time as major debtors are keeping to those arrangements‚” Ratau said on Radio 702 on Tuesday.

He told TimesLIVE that some of these municipalities owed the department‚ while others were indebted to the Water Board.