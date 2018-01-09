Murder accused barricaded himself in his home for hours before arrest: cop

Police negotiated with a KwaZulu-Natal farmer for two hours after he had locked himself in his home after a deadly shooting.

This emerged during the bail application of murder accused farmer Philip Solomon in the New Hanover Magistrate’s court on Tuesday. The 65-year-old man was arrested at his farm in Cramond after allegedly shooting a former employee.

Mothiwa Ngubane‚ who once worked for Solomon‚ had been attending a funeral at a homestead which lies against a hillside on the farmer’s land.

Solomon had seemingly tried to stop the burial which led to a heated argument and culminated in the death of Ngubane‚ who was shot three times.

Solomon had said in a statement read before court earlier in the day that he had felt threatened by a group of mourners and had drawn his gun to protect himself.