South Africa

SA Weather Service warns of severe thunderstorms‚ hail and flash flooding

09 January 2018 - 18:12 By Nico Gous
The weather service has issued several warning of heavy rains to be expected across several provinces.
The weather service has issued several warning of heavy rains to be expected across several provinces.
Image: iStock

The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned of severe thunderstorms‚ hail and flash flooding on Tuesday in Gauteng‚ Limpopo and North West.

It warned the public to remain indoors.

The storms are expected to last until 8pm with heavy downpours that could lead to flash flooding and hail in the Nkangala and Gert Sibande Districts in Mpumalanga.

The SAWS also observed severe thunderstorms moving towards Brits in North West with “large amounts of small hail”‚ strong winds and heavy downpours expected.

Thunderstorms were moving north east over Tshwane with heavy downpours‚ flash flooding and strong winds expected.

City Power said customers who experience power outages can phone them at 0860 562 874.

“As City Power we are aware that our electricity supply may be adversely affected by the storm and have consequently placed teams of technical personnel on standby to deal with any possible power interruptions‚” City Power spokesperson Sol Masolo said.

“We will do everything possible to ensure that our electricity supply is not disrupted.”

Unconfirmed reports of a tornado have been circulating on social media:

The storms come after a heatwave over the last couple of days.

Two people died in a hailstorm in Lenasia‚ Johannesburg‚ on December 30 after a tree fell onto a car. Several people were also injured in the storm when heavy winds ripped roofs off houses and collapsed structures.

Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba declared the city a disaster zone on Friday. He said the storm on December 30 caused an estimated R186.5m worth of damage.

The damage included collapsed roofs and boundary walls of 3‚152 households in Protea Glen‚ Lawley‚ Braamfischerville‚ Slovo Park‚ Snake Park‚ Doornkop‚ Tespisong‚ Rugby Club Information Settlement‚ Meadowlands‚ Westbury‚ Alexandra‚ Lefhureng and Fleurhof.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Cops quiz teens over KZN rock-throwing attacks South Africa
  2. Check your matric results now South Africa
  3. Thuli Madonsela officially joins University of Stellenbosch South Africa
  4. Former Western Cape premier Gerald Morkel dies South Africa
  5. SA Weather Service warns of severe thunderstorms‚ hail and flash flooding South Africa

Latest Videos

KZN farmer accused of shooting mourners says he acted in self defence
Oprah’s moving speech to women dominates the 2018 Golden Globe Awards
X