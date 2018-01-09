SA Weather Service warns of severe thunderstorms‚ hail and flash flooding

City Power said customers who experience power outages can phone them at 0860 562 874.

“As City Power we are aware that our electricity supply may be adversely affected by the storm and have consequently placed teams of technical personnel on standby to deal with any possible power interruptions‚” City Power spokesperson Sol Masolo said.

“We will do everything possible to ensure that our electricity supply is not disrupted.”

Unconfirmed reports of a tornado have been circulating on social media: