SA Weather Service warns of severe thunderstorms‚ hail and flash flooding
The South African Weather Service (SAWS) has warned of severe thunderstorms‚ hail and flash flooding on Tuesday in Gauteng‚ Limpopo and North West.
Please be advised of the following WATCH for severe thunderstorms expected from this afternoon over SW Limpopo, Gauteng, W Mpumalanga and NE North-West Province.— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 9, 2018
Take care and be safe. pic.twitter.com/y9adluXp4Y
It warned the public to remain indoors.
The storms are expected to last until 8pm with heavy downpours that could lead to flash flooding and hail in the Nkangala and Gert Sibande Districts in Mpumalanga.
Warning:09/01/2018 16h00 TO:09/01/2018 20h00 Severe Thunderstorms- are observed over the Highveld areas of Mpumalanga with heavy downpours leading to flash flooding (Nkangala and Gert Sibande Districts) and large amounts of small hail.— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 9, 2018
The SAWS also observed severe thunderstorms moving towards Brits in North West with “large amounts of small hail”‚ strong winds and heavy downpours expected.
Warning:09/01/2018 16h00 TO:09/01/2018 18h00 Severe Thunderstorms- are observed moving towards the Brits area (North West) with large amounts of small hail, strong winds and heavy downpours.— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 9, 2018
Thunderstorms were moving north east over Tshwane with heavy downpours‚ flash flooding and strong winds expected.
Warning: 09/01/2018 16h00 TO:09/01/2018 20h00 Severe Thunderstorms- are observed over south-western Tshwane, moving north-eastwards with possible heavy downpours leading to flash flooding, hail and strong winds— SA Weather Service (@SAWeatherServic) January 9, 2018
City Power said customers who experience power outages can phone them at 0860 562 874.
“As City Power we are aware that our electricity supply may be adversely affected by the storm and have consequently placed teams of technical personnel on standby to deal with any possible power interruptions‚” City Power spokesperson Sol Masolo said.
“We will do everything possible to ensure that our electricity supply is not disrupted.”
Unconfirmed reports of a tornado have been circulating on social media:
🌪⚠️BREAKING: Multiple reports of TORNADO near OR Tambo airport in Kempton Park | Janine Botha pic.twitter.com/xMisbWAoBo— Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) January 9, 2018
The storms come after a heatwave over the last couple of days.
Two people died in a hailstorm in Lenasia‚ Johannesburg‚ on December 30 after a tree fell onto a car. Several people were also injured in the storm when heavy winds ripped roofs off houses and collapsed structures.
Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba declared the city a disaster zone on Friday. He said the storm on December 30 caused an estimated R186.5m worth of damage.
The damage included collapsed roofs and boundary walls of 3‚152 households in Protea Glen‚ Lawley‚ Braamfischerville‚ Slovo Park‚ Snake Park‚ Doornkop‚ Tespisong‚ Rugby Club Information Settlement‚ Meadowlands‚ Westbury‚ Alexandra‚ Lefhureng and Fleurhof.
JHB - #GautengStorm RT @ReenvalSA #Lightningstrike at Noordheuwel Krugersdorp, photo Conroy King pic.twitter.com/tnQR5RNNnL— Rob Beezy (@TrafficSA) January 9, 2018
🌪Another angle of apparent TORNADO as seen at OR Tambo International Airport on the East Rand on Tuesday afternoon | 📸 Alison de Bruyn pic.twitter.com/8cSeKzRyaw— Gauteng Weather (@tWeatherSA) January 9, 2018
