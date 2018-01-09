South Africa

SAHRC calls for calm during registration at tertiary institutions

09 January 2018 - 12:04 By Nomahlubi Jordaan
Hundreds of people lined up outside the University of Johannesburg on 08 January 2018.
Image: Alon Skuy

The South African Human Rights Commission is urging the government‚ institutions of higher learning and students to work “collaboratively” to ensure that eligible poor students are accommodated and the registration process is peaceful.

“Recalling several incidents that have taken place in the past‚ which resulted in violence‚ disruption of academic programmes‚ the destruction of property and intimidation of persons across a number of university campuses‚ the Commission wishes to highlight the importance of resolving disputes through peaceful means‚” the commission said in a statement.

“The Commission therefore urges all parties to work collaboratively to ensure that all poor students are accommodated and that the registration processes across all campuses take place in an inclusive and peaceful manner.”

It urged government to provide clarity on the implementation of the announced decision to provide free higher education as soon as possible to remove the “prevailing uncertainty”.

