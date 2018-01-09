Six people were arrested on Monday during the City of Johannesburg’s crackdown on illegal electrical connections.

According to the municipality‚ the charges relate to the suspects illegally reconnecting to City services‚ following their disconnection by the City‚ and failing to pay their municipal accounts.

“These persons are said to owe the City R3‚332‚361.34. All the suspects had illegally connected to our electricity supply‚” said Mayor Herman Mashaba in a statement.

During the same operation‚ another 18 people were found to be undocumented. They were detained and will be processed by the department of home affairs.

“Ensuring that city services are paid for is integral in capacitating the City to deliver quality and consistent services‚ especially to the poorest and most vulnerable of our residents.