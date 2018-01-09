The Western Cape minister of economic opportunities‚ Alan Winde‚ said on Tuesday that no new cases of Highly Pathogenic Avian Influenza (HPAI) have been confirmed at previously uninfected poultry farms in the province since 31 October 2017.

In December‚ though‚ there was a reoccurrence at a previously infected farm which was still under quarantine.

Winde urged poultry owners to remain vigilant and to maintain strict biosecurity measures. “The halting of new infections in our poultry industry is positive news‚ but we must remain extremely cautious due to infections amongst our wild bird population.

“Restocking of poultry farms continues in Gauteng‚ and our vets are working with local farmers to make sure their houses are clean so they can start the restocking process.”

Poultry farms can be declared officially free of HPAI 42 days after the first effective disinfection. Once the property is declared HPAI free‚ the quarantine can be lifted. To date‚ quarantine has been lifted on one commercial broiler breeder farm.