The retired pubic protector takes on the position of chair in the social justice faculty.

When her appointment was announced in October 2016‚ she expressed excitement about the new journey.

"I hope to work with my colleagues at the law faculty to play our part in accelerating the pace of achieving the constitutional promise of an inclusive society based on social justice‚ shared prosperity‚ friendship and peace. I am also looking forward to working with young people at the university and beyond on these matters‚" she said at the time.

Madonsela‚ whose Twitter handle now reads as Prof Thuli Madonsela‚ took to Twitter to again express joy at the prospects of the new chapter on Tuesday.