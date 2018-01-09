South Africa

Universities will allow walk-ins‚ but there is a better way to apply

09 January 2018 - 11:45 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
Hundreds of people lined up outside the University of Johannesburg on 08 January 2018. South African universities will allow walk-in applicants, but there are better ways of doing it than queuing in the sun.
Universities South Africa (USAF) says that all higher learning institutions in the country will allow walk-ins and late applications by prospective students. However‚ queuing in the sun is not the recommended approach.

The organisation representing universities in South Africa met with the Department of Higher Education on Monday to discuss strategies on how to curb potential chaos for the 2018 academic year.

Professor Ahmed Bawa‚ USAF’s chief executive officer‚ said “the phenomenon of walk-ins is not new‚” therefore they already have a system in place for late applications.

“Universities will advise students on a working system they can use to get entry."

However‚ he also noted: "We have the national centre for late applications‚ a reliable system that will ensure that students are matched to available spaces. It’s the right route to take and we urge students to use it. Students must understand that all of this is so they don’t stand on long queues in the sun.

"We are also trying to avoid situations similar to that of the University of Johannesburg in the past where a mother unfortunately lost her life [due to a stampede]” Bawa said.

In response to the mounting pressure for institutions to allow walk-ins and admit late applicants‚ USAF said that all “universities will allow late applications and walk-ins if space is available”.

Universities will not be adjusting their set enrolment target.

“They cannot change the number of students they intended to enrol as there are factors (affecting) that. Firstly‚ how many students the university enrols depends on its level of infrastructure. Secondly‚ they must consider their subsidy money‚” said Bawa.

A number of universities in the country saw walk-ins on Monday after the Economic Freedom Fighters Student Command president Phuti Keetse called on an action plan to invade institutions last week.

* For late registrations visit the Central application clearing house

