South Africa

WATCH | White men take the Omunye challenge

09 January 2018 - 09:28 By Kgaugelo Masweneng
Two white men were caught on video dancing to the foot-stomping Gqom hit‚ Omunye.
Image: Screengrab

Just when you thought the festive season was over‚ two white men were caught on video dancing to the foot-stomping Gqom hit‚ Omunye by the group Distruction Boyz on Sunday night.

Nicolas Tlailane who posted the video on Facebook that was shared more than 10,000 times wrote: “On my way home I met up with these Distruction Boyz”.

In the light-hearted post‚ Sandile Hadebe commented “This is the South Africa we all want”.

Another user Jama Ka Sjadu commented: “Go back to Europe for what?? Mcim let my brothers stay maan‚ we having fun here”.

This trendy hit was named the 2017 song of the year by many radio stations in the country.

The hit single was also made famous when it got a mention from Parliament in November last year.

Economic Freedom Fighters spokesman Mbuyiseni Ndlozi was trying to clarify to the house as to what one MP meant when he said‚ "Ke tlo mo fologa"‚ which loosely translates to "I'll get off"‚ only for another MP to ask: "Does this mean you were on top?”

To which Ndlozi humorously responded "Honourable chair‚ let me translate. She means: “Omunye phezu komunye.”

