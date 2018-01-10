Paramedics were kept busy treating 28 people - 21 of whom were young children - in two separate accidents in Durban on Wednesday afternoon.

Rescue Care's Garrith Jamieson said in the first accident‚ at the corner of the North Coast Road and Acutt Street in Durban north‚ a single vehicle carrying 18 people‚ overturned several times‚ ejecting many of the young passengers.

He said the injured - among them 11 children - were stabilised and transferred to various hospitals. In the second accident‚ 10 children were hurt during a collision at the corner of Richmond Road and Gillits Road in Pinetown.

The patients received the necessary care before being transported to hospital.