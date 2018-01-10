South Africa

21 children injured in two Durban accidents

10 January 2018 - 14:46 By Timeslive
Image: iStock

Paramedics were kept busy treating 28 people - 21 of whom were young children - in two separate accidents in Durban on Wednesday afternoon.

Rescue Care's Garrith Jamieson said in the first accident‚ at the corner of the North Coast Road and Acutt Street in Durban north‚ a single vehicle carrying 18 people‚ overturned several times‚ ejecting many of the young passengers.

He said the injured - among them 11 children - were stabilised and transferred to various hospitals. In the second accident‚ 10 children were hurt during a collision at the corner of Richmond Road and Gillits Road in Pinetown.

The patients received the necessary care before being transported to hospital.

ANC Conference 2017

Most read

  1. Transgender people to be given a voice South Africa
  2. Check your matric results now South Africa
  3. Increase in the number of complaints over racial slurs: Human Rights Commission South Africa
  4. No bail yet for KZN midlands farmer accused of killing mourner South Africa
  5. More misery for central line commuters in Cape Town South Africa

Latest Videos

The Patricia de Lille investigation saga: The allegations, the players and the ...
KZN farmer accused of shooting mourners says he acted in self defence
X