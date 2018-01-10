Detective books into rehab after helping gangsters

The Port Elizabeth detective arrested for allegedly allowing gangsters to use his unmarked police car to commit a crime has booked himself into a drug rehabilitation centre for a year.

Detective-Sergeant Paul Roelofse‚ 37‚ based at Kabega Park police station‚ has managed to dodge internal disciplinary action since his arrest five months ago and has not returned to work or been suspended.

He was arrested – while allegedly inebriated – on August 12 at a supposed gang and drug post in Bethelsdorp.

This followed the arrest of four suspected gangsters who were driving a police vehicle and allegedly robbing people.

Detectives stopped the car and then tracked Roelofse to a tavern in Bethelsdorp‚ where he was arrested.

Roelofse was charged days later at the St Albans Prison Court with using a state vehicle without consent and was released on warning.

The internal probe is being handled by Humewood police station head Brigadier Leonie Bentley.

