South Africa

Man in serious condition after gas exposure

10 January 2018 - 19:51 By Timeslive
File photo.
File photo.
Image: ER24

Three men – one whom is in a serious condition - had to be taken to hospital on Wednesday afternoon after they were apparently exposed to gas at a shop in Mulbarton in Johannesburg South.

“When ER24 paramedics arrived on the scene at approximately 15H40‚ they found three men sitting outside of a shop. Upon further assessment‚ it was found that all three of them were exposed to the fumes.

“ER24‚ as well as another medical service on the scene‚ transported the patients to hospital for further medical care‚” ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen said.

The condition of one of the men was described as serious.

“The details of how they were exposed to the gas were not yet clear to our paramedics‚” she said.

