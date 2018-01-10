The man accused of being the mastermind behind a series of hijacked buildings on Wednesday accused Johannesburg mayor Herman Mashaba of "abusing" the justice system.

Alleged kingpin Jonathan Constable made the remarks during his bail application in the Johannesburg Magistrate's Court on Wednesday.

"I'm very disappointed at someone of the calibre of Mr Mashaba. He has been making irresponsible media statements‚ claiming that I am a kingpin of hijacked buildings and that I am wanted in other provinces‚" Constable said.

Mashaba was also present in court.

Constable told the court that he was arrested while trying to track down the rightful owner of two buildings he is accused of hijacking.

Constable faces charges of theft and fraud‚ together with co-accused Bongani Khathide and Kingsley Okwebi.

Constable and Khathide are applying for bail‚ while Okwebi has indicated that he will be making representations.