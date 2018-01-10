Trains on Cape Town’s central line‚ which were halted after a security guard was murdered on Tuesday evening‚ will remain suspended on Thursday morning.

Metrorail regional manager Richard Walker said trains would run again only when they could do so safely. “We will not expose our employees to unsafe conditions‚” he said.

Walker said crime continued to threaten the provision of safe services to Khayelitsha‚ Kapteinsklip and Bishop Lavis. “We continue our discussions with law enforcement agencies and local stakeholders to find solutions.

“At this stage‚ prevailing crime in the area still threatens Metrorail’s ability to render a service to commuters in area central‚ and without assurance that the situation is under control we will not be able to operate.”

Metrorail said it had no buses to offer as an alternative to trains‚ but monthly and weekly ticket holders could use Golden Arrow buses off-peak — outbound to Khayelitsha after 6pm and inbound after 8.30am on Thursday.