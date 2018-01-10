More misery for central line commuters in Cape Town
Trains on Cape Town’s central line‚ which were halted after a security guard was murdered on Tuesday evening‚ will remain suspended on Thursday morning.
Metrorail regional manager Richard Walker said trains would run again only when they could do so safely. “We will not expose our employees to unsafe conditions‚” he said.
Walker said crime continued to threaten the provision of safe services to Khayelitsha‚ Kapteinsklip and Bishop Lavis. “We continue our discussions with law enforcement agencies and local stakeholders to find solutions.
“At this stage‚ prevailing crime in the area still threatens Metrorail’s ability to render a service to commuters in area central‚ and without assurance that the situation is under control we will not be able to operate.”
Metrorail said it had no buses to offer as an alternative to trains‚ but monthly and weekly ticket holders could use Golden Arrow buses off-peak — outbound to Khayelitsha after 6pm and inbound after 8.30am on Thursday.
The shooting of the 50-year-old guard‚ which happened at Chris Hani Station in Khayelitsha‚ was condemned on Wednesday by Western Cape transport MEC Donald Grant.
“It is unacceptable that Metrorail staff are targeted in such a way‚” he said.
“We appeal to the Passenger Rail Authority of South Africa and to the South African Police Service to work together as a matter of urgency to decisively address criminality that threatens to severely cripple the rail network.”
The United National Transport Union said trains should be suspended on Cape Town’s busiest commuter corridor until the safety of drivers‚ guards and passengers could be guaranteed.
General secretary Steve Harris said the union wanted trained‚ armed guards at every station on the central line.
Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said a case of murder was under investigation.
digital access - or try
a day pass for
only R15! SUBSCRIBE