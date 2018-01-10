Plea for safer trains after shooting in Cape Town

UNTU general secretary Steve Harris said more needed to be done to safeguard everyone using the busy central line in Cape Town.

“We request that there be trained‚ armed security on the stations to help prevent an incident like last night from happening again. Not until there is trained security‚ or they are armed‚ are we prepared to work under these conditions‚” he said.

Harris told TimesLIVE that robbers attacked a private security official on the platform just after a train had stopped at the station on Tuesday evening.

“Of the platforms that do have security they are armed with a baton only. That means nothing when dealing with hardened criminals. We have repeatedly said that these are war zones in which drivers and commuters are operating‚” he said.

“The people who are placed at these stations need to be well-trained people and know what to look out for. We are unfortunately in a situation where the criminals have declared war. If you want to fight criminals you need to be well-trained to do so. It is in the interest of the commuters to ensure their safety. Not just our workers. We cannot continue under these conditions.”