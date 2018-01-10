Called out to rescue mongoose‚ bats‚ duiker and even spiders‚ Jason Arnold didn’t hesitate on Tuesday to help a distressed Macaw parrot spotted in a tree in Durban.

Known as the "Snake Man"‚ Jason Arnold of Universal Reptiles - a company that removes unwanted reptiles from homes and business premises - was first alerted to the "stuck" bird on Monday afternoon.

A caller informed him that the bird seemed distressed and did not appear able to feed or fly from the tree in the Somerset Park area‚ north of Durban.

Marshall Security's Kyle van Reenen said Arnold advised him that due to the fading light‚ rescue operations would not be possible until daylight.

"Arnold was called out to the scene earlier on Tuesday after the bird was spotted again‚ perched on a branch high above ground level. Using specialised high-angle equipment‚ Arnold ascended the tree and began to coax the bird towards him‚ feeding him in an attempt to gain his trust‚" he explained.

After a lengthy period‚ Arnold was able to secure the parrot before lowering him to the ground.

"The Macaw was found to be in a bad state‚ having suffered stress and dehydration. He was later taken through to Riverside Veterinary Clinic for further assessment and treatment‚" Van Reenen said.

The bird has not yet been claimed by its owner.

The clinic confirmed that the parrot was still in its care and that it would be rehomed if no one came forward to claim it.